DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial
Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-05-28 / 07:30
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG*
Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications
2020-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at
End of News DGAP News Service
1056449 2020-05-28
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 28, 2020 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)
Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-05-28 / 07:30
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG*
Language: German
Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.evn.at/publications
2020-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at
End of News DGAP News Service
1056449 2020-05-28
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 28, 2020 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)
EVN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de