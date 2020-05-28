DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial

Reports

EVN AG: Release of a Financial report



2020-05-28 / 07:30

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service

of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG*



Language: German

Address: https://www.evn.at/publikationen



Language: English

Address: https://www.evn.at/publications



2020-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf

Austria

Internet: www.evn.at



End of News DGAP News Service



1056449 2020-05-28



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 28, 2020 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

EVN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de