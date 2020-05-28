

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported that its post-tax earnings for the first half of the financial year 2019/2020 declined to 11.96 million euros from 23.37 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT was 21.24 million euros, compared to 35.82 million euros in the prior year.



Total revenues for the period declined by 3.2% year on year to 508 million euros.



The company withdrew its forecast for the business performance in fiscal 2019/2020 on 20 March 2020 and has not provided a new forecast.



