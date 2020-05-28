R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each 28-May-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each As stated in the company's 2019 annual report published on 7 May 2020, preference dividends will continue to be deferred until there is a recovery in CPO prices and greater certainty as to the future. Accordingly, REA announces today that, there being no material change in the financial position of the company or greater economic certainty, the half yearly payment on the preference shares that falls due on 30 June 2020 will be deferred and that the half yearly payments on the preference shares that were due on 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2019 also continue to be deferred. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - . TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 66415 EQS News ID: 1057147 End of Announcement EQS News Service

