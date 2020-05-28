EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko Limited / Key word(s): AGMEGM Achiko Ltd invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2020 and proposes the relocation of the company to Switzerland 28-May-2020 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Achiko Ltd invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2020 and proposes the relocation of the company to Switzerland* Zurich, 28 May 2020 Achiko Ltd has published the notice regarding the Annual General Meeting at 6:30 a.m. on 18 June 2020 in Zurich. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's Annual General Meeting will be held in accordance with the Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus. Given the measures currently in force, physical attendance of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting will not be possible. Shareholders may be represented by the proxy or participate through a video conferencing platform as set out in the notes to the notice regarding the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors regrets not being able to welcome the shareholders to the Annual General Meeting this year and requests shareholders to make use of the alternative participation options provided. Only shareholders that are registered with their personal information in the Company's shareholder ledger may participate in the Annual General Meeting. Unregistered shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting are kindly requested to contact the financial institution that holds the respective shares and request their registration. The cut-off date for the participation in the Annual General Meeting is 12 June at 23:59 Central European Summer Time. Shares that are not recorded in the Company's shareholder ledger at that time will not be entitled to participate or vote in the Annual General Meeting. For technical and legal reasons, shares cannot be registered directly through Achiko Ltd. In addition to the standard agenda items of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors proposes the relocation of Achiko's domicile and management seat to Zurich, Switzerland and the re-incorporation as a corporation (_Aktiengesellschaft_) under Swiss law. This includes a complete revision of the articles of incorporation to conform the company to Swiss law. The relocation of Achiko Ltd is proposed by the Board of Directors as Achiko intends to build a bigger presence in Switzerland to pursue its strategic plans to increase its footprint in Europe. Furthermore, Achiko wants to reduce friction resulting from the current domicile of the company in the Cayman Islands, as trading may have been inhibited by compliance issues. After the Annual General Meeting, Kenneth Ting, CEO of Achiko Ltd., will conduct a company presentation with an update on the progress of the Achiko Platform and outlook for the remainder of 2020 and beyond in key strategic areas to drive future growth. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Achiko Ltd with the full agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors plus further information is available at https://investor.achiko.com [1] | Events or at the following direct link: https://investor.achiko.com/events/ [2]. *About Achiko * Achiko (ISIN KGY0101M1024) is a commercial platform that creates win-win outcomes for businesses and their customers who seek to entertain themselves, connect and enjoy diverse and unique experiences. It is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ACHI:SWX). The company's platform enables people to pay for unique and useful things to do and intends to be a place to be. It does this through an open API and an extensible wallet platform, marketed directly to consumers and through enterprises. Achiko is continuously adding additional services, both directly and through partners, including e-commerce, consumer credit, savings and, most recently, healthcare. Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China's largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and one of the three largest global VC companies in this field. Further information can be found at investor.achiko.com. *Press Contact:* *Germany and Austria* Axel Mühlhaus/ Dr. Sönke Knop edicto GmbH E: achiko@edicto.de T: +49 69 90 55 05-51 *Switzerland* Marcus Balogh Farner Consulting Ltd. E: achiko@farner.ch T: +41 44 266 67 67 *Disclaimer* This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Achiko Limited 5th Floor Anderson Square Building, 64 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 31325 SMB KY1-1206 Grand Cayman Cayman Islands Internet: www.achiko.com ISIN: KYG0101M1024 Valor: 48788430 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1057267 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 1057267 28-May-2020 CET/CEST

