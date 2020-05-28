Second-generation Allergen Immunotherapy with COP-virosomes, based on Anergis Contiguous Overlapping Peptides (COP) linked to Mymetics virosomes, were tested by Stallergenes Greer in a therapeutic model of birch pollen allergy.

The results showed that a treatment with COP-virosomes was able to cure allergic asthma in birch pollen sensitized mice.

The COP-virosomes were significantly superior to the COP or the virosome alone, confirming the synergy between COP and virosomes to foster an improved second generation AIT treatment.

The results of the study will soon be published.

Stallergenes Greer, a worldwide leader in allergen immunotherapy (AIT) and Anergis, a leader in ultra-fast AIT research and development, today announced the results of a joint research study evaluating the effects of second-generation Contiguous Overlapping Peptides (COP) allergen immunotherapy in a therapeutic model of birch pollen allergy, with the aim of shortening AIT administration schemes.

COP-Virosomes, COP alone and virosomes alone were compared to a placebo group in an in-house therapeutic model of birch pollen allergy. Recombinant Bet v 1 alone (the major allergen of birch pollen) and natural birch pollen allergen extract were also used as controls in this setting.

COP-virosomes were the only synthetic therapy able to fully reverse asthma symptoms as well as lung inflammation (i.e. significant reduction in eosinophils in bronchial fluids). Pro-allergenic immune responses also decreased with COP-virosomes therapy with a significant decrease of the IL-4, a Th2 cytokine.

"These new data confirm that COP-virosomes are likely to be more efficacious clinically than a recombinant allergen or than the first generation of COP allergy vaccines which did not include the Mymetics virosomes. COP-virosomes may thus represent a breakthrough AIT treatment of the future", said Vincent Charlon, CEO of Anergis.

"The results of this new study demonstrate the potential of COP-virosomes in allergy immunotherapy treatments. During these unprecedented times, Stallergenes Greer remains committed to furthering research to provide patients with long-lasting relief from the burden of allergies and improving their quality of life," concluded Amer Jaber, Executive VP Operations Europe and President of Stallergenes SAS.

About Allergen immunotherapy

Allergies are the most prevalent and fastest growing chronic diseases in the industrialised world, affecting over one billion people worldwide. Allergen immunotherapy uniquely alters the natural course of respiratory allergies. It is the only therapeutic class capable of modifying disease progression and potentially preventing the onset of the disease by inducing tolerance in the immune system.

About Stallergenes Greer

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer Ltd is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Ltd is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

About Anergis

Anergis SA is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of proprietary ultra-fast allergy immunotherapy products for the most prevalent allergies. Anergis was founded by Professor François Spertini, allergist at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland. Anergis raised over CHF 55 million from private and institutional investors, including BioMedInvest, Sunstone Capital, Renaissance PME and WJFS, Inc. Anergis SA is located in the Biopôle near Lausanne, Switzerland, a life sciences community bringing together industry and academia.

