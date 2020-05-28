Technavio has been monitoring the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by USD 1.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in the global demand for oil and gas will offer immense growth opportunities, interoperability issues due to proprietary software will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rise in the global demand for oil and gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, interoperability issues due to proprietary software might hamper the market growth.
Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry is segmented as below:
- Product
- SCADA
- DCS
- PLC
- MES
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry report covers the following areas:
- Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry size
- Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry trends
- Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry industry analysis
This study identifies the shift from on-premise to cloud-based systems as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry during the next few years.
Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry during the next five years
- Estimation of the size of the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vendors in the automation solutions market in the oil and gas industry
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- SCADA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- DCS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PLC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MES Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing importance of big data analytics and IoT
- Value chain integration
- Shift from on-premise to cloud-based systems
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
