ARVI VR Inc. Releases New VR Game "Survival" Simulating Island Vacation, Globally Available to LBE VR venues

As the Coronavirus outbreak has millions of people stuck at home without the opportunity to enjoy a beach holiday on paradise islands, ARVI VR offers a safe trip to a tropical island in virtual reality. The company brings its new VR quest-game called "Survival" to escape rooms all over the globe.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARVI VR Inc., the key player in the world of VR gaming, today announced that its new interactive VR escape game under the name of "Survival" will be exclusively available to more than 150 LBE VR venues worldwide. The Covid-19 quarantine restrictions have left a lot of people without vacations, but they still need to take a break from work. The ARVI VR gaming company has decided to provide people with a safe staycation option by launching the game that simulates an adventure holiday on a tropical uninhabited island. Along with the enjoyment of the picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean, players will get a chance to put their critical thinking skills on a test in order to survive and get out.

Survival takes full advantage of the best VR tricks to immerse players into the intriguing survival quest. The game takes place on a small uninhabited island washed by the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean. Yet, don't be fooled by the beauty of palm trees and the white sand beach. Before you can figure out how to get out, you will need to prove that you have enough skills to live in the wild nature. Investigate the island, look for items that will help you to complete the tasks, find your friends, and try to survive at all costs. Make these dull quarantine days feel like a real vacation with the help of a new family-friendly VR game designed by the team of professional game developers from ARVI. Look for the game in VR rooms in your city.

"The game is a great way to get away from it all and spend an awesome time with friends," said Michael Dementii, CEO of ARVI VR. "Not only will players be able to enjoy the beauty of a tropical island, but they also get an opportunity to test their skills in the role of a plane crash survivor. A new unforgettable adventure for the whole family is guaranteed."

ARVI VR Inc. is a leading VR game development company with a headquarter in the USA and an R&D office in Ukraine. At the moment ARVI services 10 VR escape room games including "Mission Sigma," "Christmas Story," "Cyberpunk," and "Sanctum." These and other games are available at more than 150 locations in different countries around the world. The company is also planning to launch more games in 2020, a few of which are rolling out soon.

