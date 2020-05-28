Axora Launches Smart Mining Resource Centre To Help Mining Companies Recover From Covid-19

LONDON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axora, an innovation hub providing a global marketplace of proven digital solutions has launched an online Smart Mining resource centre to help mining companies rebound from and thrive after the global Coronavirus pandemic. The centre provides the latest industry insights and access to digital solutions and technologies which mining companies can adopt to accelerate their business growth, reduce wasted investment, and avoid duplication.

Dr. Nick Mayhew, Chief Commercial Officer for Axora said: "The downtime caused by Covid-19 offers mining companies a unique opportunity to improve their digital solutions, accelerate their digital transformation roadmaps and enable 'Smart Mining'. The companies that use this moment to push themselves to make their mines smarter are the ones which will recover the quickest and thrive in the future."

Axora's Smart Mining digital solutions comprise all three types of technology that make up Smart Mining - smart devices, smart connected devices and IoT - which can help transform and revolutionise mining companies in a post-Covid world.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is causing an acceleration of digital transformation across the mining sector, as the need to be safer, more sustainable and more efficient has never been greater," added Dr. Mayhew. "We're seeing very specific technology themes emerging as key priorities, such as tech-enabled ore sorting, autonomous machinery and remote monitoring for health and safety, which are attracting urgent and significant investments, all enabling the so-called 'Smart Mining.'"

Axora is also launching a survey which will investigate the impact of Covid-19 on digital innovation and home-working practices in the mining industry.

Together with its expert industry insights, Axora uses blockchain technology to currently host more than 120 innovative solutions from sector leaders to start-ups, universities, and consultancies. Axora was developed by a team of industry experts, engineers and entrepreneurs including the Boston Consulting Group. Axora will initially focus on the Oil and Gas and Mining and Metals sectors but expand into other sectors as the business grows.