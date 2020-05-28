ClimatePartner With Enhanced Expertise in Climate Protection and Sustainability

- Growth bucking the trend: strategic team expansion and international focus

MUNICH, Germany, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimatePartner is further expanding its climate protection expertise and brings top-class experts on board. Among them are Craig Davis (52), former Head of Sales and Marketing at Tesla Motors Europe, and Philipp Wellbrock (37), expert for climate reporting and sustainable supply chain management. Since the beginning of the year, the team at ClimatePartner has grown by more than 40% to currently over 80 employees. It now has access to additional expertise in the areas of mobility strategies, climate reporting and environmental management, ecodesign and resource efficiency.

The expansion also brings with it more internationality: The offices in Germany, Austria and Switzerland currently employ experts in their native languages German, English, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish as well as Mandarin Chinese and Russian and serve more than 2,500 companies in 35 countries.

Craig Davis is responsible for business development and sales activities in the USA and the United Kingdom. He has many years of experience in the mobility sector with brands such as BMW and MINI and was instrumental in the market launch of Tesla Motors in Europe. He also has a successful track-record in developing clean-tech startups and supporting global sustainability projects in the consumer goods area. Philipp Wellbrock comes from DFGE, the Institute for Energy, Ecology and Economy, where he supported companies with their sustainability and climate and CDP reporting. At ClimatePartner, he will continue this work together with a specially formed team and also expand the expertise areas of climate strategy, science-based targets and supply chain management.

The ClimatePartner Academy, which has become the de facto authority for communicating climate protection to companies, is also being expanded. Due to the continuing high demand, webinars are now held monthly in both German and English versions. Special in-depth webinars supplement the online events, which are still free of charge.

The expansion of the teams and business segments is complemented by increased investment in product development in the areas of IT services and IT-based climate protection.

Moritz Lehmkuhl, founder and managing director of ClimatePartner, says: "The fact that we can buck the general trend and grow, both in terms of expertise and know-how and in terms of our international reach, is not a matter of course at this time and makes us proud. In the current difficult market environment, more and more companies seem to understand how important integrated climate protection is. We offer a high-quality, innovative range of services to support them as partners and companions on the road to success."

