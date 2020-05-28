

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L, GSK) confirmed the company's plan to manufacture 1 billion doses of pandemic vaccine adjuvant system, in 2021, to support the development of multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidates. To date, the company has formed several collaborations, including with scientific partners in North America, Europe and China, to develop vaccines.



GlaxoSmithKline will manufacture, fill and finish adjuvant for use in COVID-19 vaccines at sites in the UK, US, Canada and Europe. The Group is in talks with Governments and global institutions about funding for production and supply of the adjuvant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de