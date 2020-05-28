HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2020 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in April 2020 decreased 86.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in April 2020]CX-5: 3,554 units (down 90.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 1,732 units (down 90.8%)CX-30: 1,362 units2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in April 2020 decreased 25.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in April 2020]MAZDA3: 9,422 units (up 1.9% year on year)CX-4: 5,505 units (up 8.0%)MAZDA6: 5,115 units (up 78.5%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in April 2020 decreased 26.0% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.7% (up 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.1 points).[Domestic sales of key models in April 2020]CX-30: 1,278 unitsMAZDA2 (includes Demio): 1,260 units (down 46.1% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 965 units (up 39.7%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in April 2020 decreased 89.3% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in April 2020]CX-5: 3,832 units (down 90.1% year on year)CX-30: 1,710 unitsMAZDA3: 1,472 units (down 91.4%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in April 2020 decreased 54.3% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in April 2020]CX-5: 12,644 units (down 61.3% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 11,987 units (down 51.5 %)CX-30: 5,637 unitsAbout MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.