

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday.



The franc weakened to 111.09 against the yen and 0.9705 against the dollar, from its early highs of 111.47 and 0.9674, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.1863 against the pound and 1.0648 against the euro, the franc edged down to 1.1910 and 1.0679, respectively.



The franc is likely to find support around 108.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the dollar, 1.27 against the pound and 1.10 against the euro.



