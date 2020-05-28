Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2020 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 115.3639 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10467717 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 66488 EQS News ID: 1057461 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 28, 2020 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)