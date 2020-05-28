WIMI Regards Improving AR Content Library as an Important Strategy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / In WIMI Hologram Cloud's strategic layout, mobile Internet is the basis of holographic cloud business model, and the development of mobile Internet distribution, advertising and micropayment is the strategic basis. The core of the interest output of holographic cloud industry lies in the development of related IP, including the holographic intellectual property rights of famous movie and TV stars, and the holographic intellectual property rights of famous animation brands. IP is the most commercially proven link in the world and a core strategic asset. Strategic investment integration is to maintain the industry competitiveness, dominance, efficient industry resources integration capabilities.

On the other hand, Google has officially added AR (augmented reality) extensions to its search engine. It includes some anatomical models and microstructure, as well as some content from Google Arts and Culture series (Google). Users can turn a search object into a simple, interactive 3D image using an arkit-or arcore-compatible phone or tablet.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI (NASDAQ:WIMI) has built a comprehensive library of holographic AR content in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there were 4,654 ready-to-use AR holographic content available for WIMI's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range of categories, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles and food. Of these, 2,961 were used for educational Settings, 851 for tourism, 739 for arts and entertainment, and 103 for science popularization. In addition, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI Hologram Cloud works with a variety of content owners, including brand owners, film producers and talent agents, to translate high-quality IP into AR form.

VR/AR is the product of the integration of the new generation of information technology. In the past, due to the factors of bandwidth and delay, VR/AR products could result in insufficient rendering capacity, weak interactive experience and poor terminal mobility, etc., which has been the biggest short board to restrain the development of the industry. High quality VR/AR business very high demand for bandwidth, delay, such as for VR, to achieve very good user experience, the bandwidth of the need to reach more than 1000 MBPS, delay to reach the level of less than 2 ms, and to achieve a good user experience for AR also need 200 MBPS bandwidth above and below the 5 ms delay, there is no way to achieve this in the age of 4 g, 5 g is the only thing can meet such high transmission capacity.

Therefore, after the issuance of 5G license, the biggest application of the first stage scenario is the VR/AR industry, which is a trillion-level industry. After the technological update breakthrough in the AR micro display, optics and perception interaction sectors of the industrial chain company, the manufacturers began to actively arrange the AR mass production capacity. Holographic AR technology, as an important part of 5G, will receive much attention.

With the change of bandwidth conditions of 5G holographic communication network, 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference and holographic press conference will gradually spread to holographic social communication, holographic communication, holographic navigation and holographic home applications. Based on holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face face exchange technology as the core technologies, WIMI plans to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with a number of innovative systems.

WIMI Hologram Cloud constructs a real-time modeling system for multi-angle shooting: it carries out full-dimensional image scanning on the collected objects and synthesizes them into a three-dimensional model in real time. Six - degree matrix optical field system: the multi - light source comprehensive application, constructs the holographic virtual image imaging field. Binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system: dynamically track the object trajectory and adjust the light during the acquisition process to maintain the equilibrium value of binocular disparity. Multi-image dynamic fusion system: multi-dimensional image wide Angle acquisition technology in narrow space, applied to cloud vision miniaturization holographic warehouse. Holographic image high-speed processing algorithm: the image information processing speed, and ensure the rendering effect, processing rate of up to 10GB/ s. Stealth polyester optical imaging film: the key component of holographic imaging, so that the holographic image perfect imaging display. Holographic virtual figure painting sound reconstruction technology: the use of human bone dynamic capture, real-time image rendering, voice recognition technology, voice simulation technology to present virtual people. Holographic cloud platform: an interactive platform with data storage, image restoration and holographic social properties covering image collection and restoration in the whole country. WIMI constructs a complete 5G holographic communication application platform based on the above system combination to support various online terminal and personal device applications, and at the same time expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education and holographic online conference.

As the first global holographic AR unit, the profit growth space of WIMI has been opened. Holographic cloud business will be deeply integrated with 5G. Under the collaboration of high speed and low delay of 5G, holographic AR's remote communication and data transmission will be guaranteed with no jam and multiple terminals, making end-cloud collaboration more efficient. The core technologies based on 5G+AI face recognition technology and holographic AR will gain effective growth by supporting holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications through multiple technological innovation systems.

Media Contact

Company: WIMI

Name: Tim Wong

Tele: +86 10 89913328

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: WIMI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591767/WIMI-Regards-Improving-AR-Content-Library-as-an-Important-Strategy