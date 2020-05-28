Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2020 / 10:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 252.5113 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 711554 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 66578 EQS News ID: 1057657 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2020 04:55 ET (08:55 GMT)