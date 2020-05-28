Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2020 / 10:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 190.9739 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5028239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 66587 EQS News ID: 1057677 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 28, 2020 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)