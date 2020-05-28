The incentive scheme awards a 23-year, $0.12/kWh feed-in tariff to rooftop arrays with a generation capacity of up to 200 kW. Already, 141 municipalities have applied to install 116 MW of rooftop solar capacity and the government has increased the program's budget from $28.5 million to $143 million.Israel's Mifal HaPais national lottery, which supports healthcare and education causes, has had its remit expanded to back an incentive scheme aimed at driving rooftop PV systems. Some 141 municipalities have already lodged requests for a total generation capacity of 141 MW of solar arrays on schools, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...