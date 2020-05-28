German PV asset manager Encavis and Danish renewables company Greengo have already secured approval for one large project.From pv magazine Germany. Denmark is showing the way ahead for climate protection in Europe. The nation's center-left government decided at the end of last year, Danish CO2 emissions should fall 70% from their 1990 levels by 2030. Most of Denmark's opposition parties have backed the idea. To hit that target, the government is betting mainly on offshore wind but solar is also expected to grow significantly this decade. A good example of how that growth may materialize occurred ...

