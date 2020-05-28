Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2020 / 11:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.9137 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17993914 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 66622 EQS News ID: 1057749 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2020 05:03 ET (09:03 GMT)