Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2020 / 11:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.6169 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4215758 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 66625 EQS News ID: 1057755 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 28, 2020 05:04 ET (09:04 GMT)