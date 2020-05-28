Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc (MALU LN) Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2020 / 11:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Malaysia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 12.6981 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1288331 CODE: MALU LN ISIN: LU1901001542 ISIN: LU1901001542 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MALU LN Sequence No.: 66643 EQS News ID: 1057795 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 28, 2020 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)