Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2020 / 11:07 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.6661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 785360 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282

May 28, 2020 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)