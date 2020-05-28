Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-May-2020 / 11:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.8944 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 327000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 66667 EQS News ID: 1057847 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2020 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)