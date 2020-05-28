Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 27 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 27 May 2020 744.67 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 736.00 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



28 May 2020