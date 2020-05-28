Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 28
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 27-May-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|524.34p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|538.42p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|515.61p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|529.7p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|Notes:
|1. Following the buyback of 40,000 ordinary shares on 27th May 2020, the Company has 174,642,929 ordinary shares in issue excluding 21,023,805 shares in treasury.
