Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market to Grow as Packaging Sector Endorses New Materials and Technologies - Transparency Market Research

The focus of the packaging sector on developing shock-resistant and durable packages and cartons has given a thrust to the growth of the saturated paper kraft market

There has been a steady rise in demand for custom-designed cartons in the electronics industry, creating new inlets for growth and expansion across the global saturated kraft paper market

ALBANY, New York, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global saturating kraft paper market is increasing at a noticeable speed. The growth of this market can primarily be pegged to advancements in the packaging industry. A number of people have picked attractive and durable packaging as a contributor to their purchase decisions. Therefore, there is an onus upon the packaging industry to continually upgrade its standards of manufacturing. In addition to this, several industries are focusing on their independent research lines to develop novel packaging solutions. The need for customization across various industries has compelled decision makers to craft out their own packaging standards. Custom designs and precisely moulded packaging carts are now used across a range of industries. In light of the factors stated herein, it is legit to expect that the global saturating kraft paper market would grow by leaps and bounds in the years to follow.

The physical properties of saturating paper kraft has played an important role in popularising it across the packaging sector. The high resistance of the material to shock has played an integral role in market growth. Several packaging units complain of the unavailability of thick paper that can be layered across packaging boxes. Therefore, packaging units have resorted to the use of saturating kraft paper that is easily available and offer premium benefits over normal paper sheets. The quest of the packaging sector to strengthen bundling and wrapping of packages has created stupendous opportunities for growth within the global saturating kraft paper market.

Need for Bundling and Void-Filling

Packaging of a product is a rigorous process that ideally goes through several stages before loading the package for delivery. The level testing and scrutiny of a package depends on the type of product carried by the carton or box. High-quality boxes usually pass all testing criteria, and are deemed fit for delivery. Use of saturating kraft paper has hugely contributed towards enhancing the quality of packages.

It is estimated that the global saturating kraft paper market would accumulate revenues worth US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2027, growing by 1.4 times its value in 2020. The increase in value for this market can be associated with the need for stronger and more durable packaging across a range of industries. It is legit to expect that fresh investments could further improve the revenue index of the market in the years to follow.

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in the e-commerce sector have led manufacturers to rely on robust supply chains of hosting platforms. Several products can be safety delivered through these channels.

The electronics industry lays umpteen focus on robust packaging. The need to protect electronic devices from external shock or damage has given an impetus to the use of saturating kraft paper.

Use of saturating kraft paper also stems into residential applications such as shelving, flooring, and partitioning.

The growth of recycling across the packaging sector shall help in driving demand within the market.

Global Saturated Kraft Paper Market: Key Companies

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Onyx Specialty Papers, Inc

Suyash Paper Mills Limited

Shanghai Plastech Group Limited

Global Saturating Kraft Paper Market Segmentation

Saturating Kraft Paper Market by Basis Weight

Less than 50 GSM

50 to 100 GSM

100 to 200 GSM

More than 200 GSM

Saturating Kraft Paper Market by Paper Grade

Unbleached

Virgin



Recycled

Bleached

Virgin



Recycled

Saturating Kraft Paper Market by Application

Countertop

Partition

Shelving

Flooring

Others (Panels, Cabinetry, etc.)

Saturating Kraft Paper Market by End-Use

Household

Decorative



Compact

Industrial

Saturating Kraft Paper Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

