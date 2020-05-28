ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Finds Success with Munchie Magic Targeted Marketing Doubling Revenues for Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub Delivering Ben & Jerrys' Ice Cream and other Snacks in The Partnership

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has announced that it has seen positive results from its initial target marketing supporting Baristas "Munchie Magic", the world's first virtual restaurant delivering Ben & Jerrys' ice cream. Baristas coffee, and other snacks to homes and businesses.

The success has allowed Baristas to announce that in all three of its delivery/technology partners Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub who facilitate delivery for Baristas Munchie Magic have more than doubled their deliveries and revenues from the partnership month over month. The Virtual Restaurants are currently available in the North Seattle area and is rapidly expanding having opened ten new locations since the states stay at home - stay safe mandate was imposed on March 23rd, 2020.

Baristas' Virtual Restaurant "Munchie Magic" allows national unified branding without the need for independent physical locations. All menu items are for delivery only and are fulfilled by partner "Pick up Point" locations and delivered by its delivery partners Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. The commercials focus on the "couch moments" when consumers most order desserts and the "craving coffee" periods. The new TV and radio campaign will support current and future Munchie Magic partner Pick up Points bringing awareness to consumers as well as potential partners.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "The initial success of the targeted marketing that ReelTime has been doing to support the Baristas Munchie Magic virtual restaurants has shown very strong returns. The initial success allows ReelTime to accelerate their efforts driving consumers to the Munchie Magic offerings and in making potential partners aware of the opportunities that exist with the Munchie Magic/Ben& Jerry's Delivery Partnership."

ReelTime Media previously announced that ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) had become the exclusive marketing agency of record and production partner for the Baristas Coffee (OTC PINK:BCCI) / Ben & Jerry's partnership agreement with Unilever www.unilever.com developing and implementing a network to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream and Baristas Coffee products, along with other snacks to homes and businesses throughout America.

ReelTime also Produces the No. 1 Virtual Reality Travel Series in the world starring international superstar/actress and supermodel Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Unilever: Unilever is a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company co-headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Rotterdam, Netherlands. Its products include food and beverages, cleaning agents, beauty products, and personal care products. It is Europe's seventh most valuable company.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

