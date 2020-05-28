

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $650.45 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $385.01 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.6% to $8.45 billion from $6.62 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $650.45 Mln. vs. $385.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.56 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q1): $8.45 Bln vs. $6.62 Bln last year.



