Frost & Sullivan Reveals Leading Innovators in the Australian Data Center Market

Frost Radar benchmarks the top seven companies excelling at growth and innovation

SANTA CLARA, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's Australian Data Center Industry Radar has identified that organizations' strict requirements of data confidentiality and complete management control of their operations will push the demand for data center services in the country for the next five years. This has strongly encouraged hyperscale cloud vendors, large enterprises, and highly regulated verticals (banking, financial services, and insurance) to invest in the Australian data center market.

To learn more about the Australian Data Center Market Frost Radar, please visit: http://frost.ly/43y

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has provided research and analysis on the Australian Data Center industry to help investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, and new business models.

This recently released Radar provides a benchmark of nine companies in the Australian Data Center industry to determine the top seven industry leaders excelling at innovation, poised for partnerships and ripe for investment. The businesses are recognized in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected increase rates, strengths and insight on how companies can be more effective in the future.

The following organizations were profiled: Canberra Data Centres (CDC), Digital Realty (DR), Equinix, Fujitsu, Global Switch (GS), NEXTDC, and NTT Ltd.

Key takeaways:

  • Better understand the growth environment from the perspective of industry experts.
  • Gain insight into organizations recognized for leveraging best practices to shape the future of the industry.
  • Benefit from a comprehensive analysis of the companies plotted on the Radar.
  • Receive best practices on how the intelligence in the Radar can be leveraged by the Board of Directors, the CEO's growth team, customers and more.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Zuzana Zukarnain
Corporate Communications
T: +60192657808
E: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

