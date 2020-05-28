

(1) Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded (2) Includes imports to Japan

TOKYO, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors has announced a summary of production, sales, and export figures for April 2020.Summary: April 2020Domestic Production- First monthly year-on-year decrease in two months since February, 2020; 32.4% year-on-yearOverseas Production- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 35.1% year-on-yearTotal Production- Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019; 33.8% year-on-yearDomestic Sales- Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019; 42.8% year-on-yearExports- First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since January, 2020; 23.9% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia - 19,000 units; 36.2% year-on-yearExportsAsia - 451 units; 49.6% year-on-yearNorth America - 550 units; 6.1% year-on-yearEurope - 2,824 units; 27.2% year-on-yearAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.