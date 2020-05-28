Technavio has been monitoring the electronic shelf label market and it is poised to grow by USD 337.95 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altierre Corp., Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the implementation of in-store technologies will offer immense growth opportunities, growth in the e-commerce industry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The implementation of in-store technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growth in the e-commerce industry might hamper market growth.
Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Electronic Shelf Label Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- LCD ESL
- Full Graphic E-paper ESL
- Segmented E-paper ESL
- End-user
- Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores, Department Stores, And Mass Merchants
- Drug Stores, Pharmacies, And Others
- Technology
- Radio Frequency
- Infrared
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electronic shelf label market report covers the following areas:
- Electronic Shelf Label Market size
- Electronic Shelf Label Market trends
- Electronic Shelf Label Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of smart shelves as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic shelf label market growth during the next few years.
Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electronic Shelf Label Market, including some of the vendors such as Altierre Corp., Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Electronic Shelf Label Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic shelf label market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electronic shelf label market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electronic shelf label market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic shelf label market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market Size
- Market Outlook
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Drug stores, pharmacies, and others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- LCD ESL Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Full graphic e-paper ESL Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Segmented e-paper ESL Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Radio frequency Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infrared Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances
- Increasing adoption of smart shelves
- Introduction of advanced ESL solutions
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altierre Corp.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- Displaydata Ltd.
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- LG Innotek
- Opticon Sensors Europe BV
- Pricer AB
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
- SES-imagotag
- Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
