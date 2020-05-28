EURid and Ecommerce Foundation have formalised their partnership by working together to improve the trust of online consumers, retailers and brand owners in .eu online stores.

EURid performs daily checks on .eu domains by using the acclaimed artificial intelligence solution (APEWS), developed in partnership with the KU Leuven University, as well as other internally developed tools to identify online stores, particularly those likely to be selling counterfeit products. EURid's new partnership with the Ecommerce Foundation will strengthen the fight against online abuse, by adding abusive .eu domain names into the Ecommerce Foundation's Scamadviser.com database.

"For EURid, this is another important step towards a more transparent and trustworthy online .eu space, ensuring protection against potentially fraudulent domain name usage", states Jordi Iparraguirre, EURid's Innovation Manager.

Scamadviser.com is an algorithm that identifies potentially fraudulent websites by checking more than 40 data points (IP address of the webserver, availability of contact details on the website, the age of the URL, etc.). Every month Scamadviser.com is used by 2.5 million consumers to check if a website is legitimate or a scam. Scamadviser is also used by social media platforms, anti-virus companies, payment service providers and brand protection agencies to identify scammers or warn consumers about malicious websites.

Jorij Abraham, General Manager of the Ecommerce Foundation: "By combining intelligence and the tools developed at both sides, we are now able to inform consumers and businesses better about legit and possible fraudulent online stores."

About Ecommerce Foundation Scamadviser.com

The mission of the Ecommerce Foundation is to foster global digital trade. The company realizes its goals amongst others with Scamadviser.com. Scamadviser is an online algorithm to identify online stores not delivering goods, shops that sell fake products or offer high risk or otherwise illegal products. Scamadviser has more than 2,5 million unique visitors a month checking their global warning list of more than 150 million domain names. Its database is increasingly used by PSPs, social media and threat intelligence companies to steer clear of criminal sites.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. More information at: www.eurid.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005453/en/

Contacts:

EURid

Reelika Kirna

press@eurid.eu