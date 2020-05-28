Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020
Neues Unternehmens-Update zeigt brutales Upside für diese Aktie!
WKN: A1JA84 ISIN: US2265521078 
28.05.2020 | 13:56
Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at Little Grapevine's G1 Virtual Microcap Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Crexendo will be presenting at the Little Grapevine's G1 Virtual Microcap Conference.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer has recorded a presentation which will be available at Little Grapevine™ (www.littlegrapevine.com) beginning May 28, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time.

Register for free at https://littlegrapevine.com/g1-conference-event to be notified when the event is about to begin. No fee is required at any time to join or view the company's Little Grapevine Conference presentation, as it is open to the public.

Accompanying the presentation will be a short executive introduction, as well as a brief Q&A with Mr. Gaylor. A copy of the slides will be available at www.littlegrapevine.com and at the Crexendo website: https://www.crexendo.com/company/investors/.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591760/Crexendo-to-Present-at-Little-Grapevines-G1-Virtual-Microcap-Conference

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
