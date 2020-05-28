Serial Entrepreneur Chris M. Walker Shares Daily Wisdom With The World In The Profiit Academy

Chris M. Walker is an entrepreneur who has founded several businesses in the SEO, digital marketing, freelancing, and software industries. In the Profiit Academy, Walker shares first-hand advice on business, mindset, entrepreneurship, and more. Membership for Profiit Academy is free throughout the coronavirus crisis.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Chris M. Walker, the entrepreneur behind Superstar SEO, Superstar Academy, Legiit, and Chris M. Walker Consulting, is inviting anyone looking to get more out of life to join his Profiit Academy. This daily email list and private Facebook Group offers readers a rare glimpse into the mind of someone who has launched several successful 6- and 7-figure businesses. Walker will also share a behind the scenes look from his daily routine, business strategy, and his plans for the future.

"I believe that we have a moral obligation to help as many people as possible in as many ways as possible," said Walker, speaking of his motivations behind the Profiit Academy. "For me, that means helping people and businesses realize their potential."

In fact, following the near worldwide quarantine in response to the Covid-19 epidemic, Walker opened membership to Profiit Academy free of charge for the duration of the crisis: "I know that a daily email about business can't heal the sick, or recover lost work. But at the very least, it might give you a break from the doom and gloom on the news and social media for a few minutes a day."

Profiit Academy is more than a simple mailing list. It's a tight-knit community of entrepreneurs and business owners who are looking to make life better for themselves one day at a time. In addition to the daily emails, members also connect with Walker and each other directly in an exclusive private Facebook Group, as well as monthly Livestream webinars. Walker even hosts interviews with guest business leaders from a wide range of industries, including Iman Shafei, CEO of Keystone Investors Club, and chatbot marketing expert Nico Moreno.

Profiit Academy is the perfect bite-sized daily dose of motivation, wisdom, and inspiration for novice and experienced entrepreneurs alike. It's for anyone looking for practical advice from someone who walks the walk of entrepreneurship. "But this isn't a get rich quick scheme," warns Walker. "If you aren't willing to invest time and energy into your business, or put the advice into action, then this isn't the group for you."

Learn more about Profiit Academy and join for yourself here.

About Chris M. Walker

Chris M. Walker is an entrepreneur and founder of several 6- and 7-figure businesses. He was born on 7/31/1978 in Binghamton, NY, United States, but lived most of his life in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Walker first found success as a freelance SEO service provider but quickly branched into many different sectors of the digital marketing industry. His most successful undertaking so far is Legiit, a multi-million dollar freelance marketplace that connects clients from around the world with the top freelance talent they need to get more work done.

