Phone.com Upgrades Video Meetings Service

Clientless UCaaS solution enables agility, mobility and collaboration for crystal-clear audio and high-definition video communications

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Phone.com today introduced its enhanced video meetings solution that gives users a high-quality collaboration experience from any device.

Gallery Mode

As millions of workers across the globe have adopted alternative ways of working to help fight the spread of COVID-19, Phone.com has harnessed its industry-leading experience and created the innovative technology needed to support remote work. With high-quality video, messaging, screen and filesharing, Phone.com's updated video meetings service delivers crystal clear communications and seamless collaboration from anywhere at any time on any device.

"For more than 12 years, Phone.com has developed leading-edge, mobile-first communications solutions that help businesses become agile," said CEO and Co-Founder of Phone.com, Ari Rabban. "We've assembled resources and features that ensures businesses remain productive and connected, regardless of their location, and our updated video meetings service reflects these objectives."

With Phone.com HD video conferencing, users can conduct team video meetings, instant message colleagues, as well as share screens and documents with ease. As a clientless offering, anyone can start or join a meeting from their web browser without ever having to download, install or update applications.

"Today's small business users deserve enterprise-grade, omnichannel communications without complexity, the hassle of long-term contracts or exorbitant pricing," added Rabban. "Our customers need unified communications and collaboration services that are as flexible as they are easy to use, so that's what we developed."

For more information visit https://www.phone.com/features/video-conferencing-service/.

About Phone.com

Founded in 2008 by veteran telecommunication entrepreneurs, Phone.com provides more than 30,000 businesses across the U.S and Canada with comprehensive, flexible, and reliable cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. Phone.com's innovative services, award-winning 24/7 U.S.-based support, coupled with experienced executive leadership and forward-thinking strategic planning, has led to 10 straight years of growth. With over 50 customizable features including audio and video conferencing, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, IVR, vanity and virtual toll-free 800 and local numbers, Phone.com's business VoIP allows you to connect with anyone anywhere at any time.

Phone.com has been recognized by the Inc. 500|5000 as well as Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for fastest growing private companies. Connect with Phone.com on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, talk to us at 844-746-6312 or visit us at Phone.com.

SOURCE: Phone.com

