R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re 2020 annual general meeting 28-May-2020 / 13:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re 2020 annual general meeting Further to the notice of annual general meeting to be held on 11 June 2020, in response to feedback from certain interested parties, the company offers the following clarification regarding Resolution 16 in respect of the proposal to adopt new articles of association (the "articles"). The proposed articles include amendments to, inter alia, allow for general meetings to be held electronically as well as physically in accordance with the Companies (Shareholders' Rights) Regulations 2009 and the Companies Act 2006, as set out in the appendix to the notice of the 2020 annual general meeting. As stated, nothing in the new articles will prevent the company from holding physical general meetings. The company confirms herewith that it is not presently the intention of the company to move exclusively to so-called virtual meetings. The company will make arrangements to hold virtual meetings when it is considered appropriate because of exceptional circumstances, such as in response to the risks associated with the current Covid-19 pandemic. Further, the proposed amendment will allow shareholders who are unable to attend meetings in person to participate electronically in meetings that are being held physically. REA and the directors recognise the value of face-to-face meetings and dialogue with all shareholders and welcome the opportunity for the regular engagement that takes place at its general meetings and on other occasions. The company seeks to ensure that shareholder preferences are taken into account when planning general meetings so that no single body of shareholders is disenfranchised. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - . TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 66682 EQS News ID: 1058077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

