EXCHANGE NOTICE 28 MAY 2020 BONDS CHANGE OF TERMS: SRV GROUP PLC NOTES The redemption date, the last trading date, last ordinary coupon and coupons per year of SRV Group Plc Notes (ISIN FI4000198122 and FI4000315395) have been changed. The changes will be valid in the system on May 29, 2020. Please find updated identifiers in the attached files. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778188