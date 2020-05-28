eLos Outdoor air quality station can now be purchased online

French start-up eLichens has launched its online store last week. eLos, for eLichens Outdoor Station, can now be purchased online by US and EU customers. Japan and other areas will soon join the list.

eLos is a wireless, solar-powered air quality station. eLos provides citizens, communities and organizations the most accurate and complete real-time data about air quality, wherever they need it.

Visit the store and learn more about eLos: https://www.elichens.com/store/elos

Marc Attia, press@elichens.com