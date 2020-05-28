Increasing Demand for Superior Quality Surfactants to Drive Valuation of Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market to ~US$11.0 Bn by 2027, Notes TMR

- Sodium lauryl sulfate is facing an increasing demand from the laundry industry across the globe and is thus driving the overall growth of the global market.

- With constant requirement generated from the developing nations, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most prominent regional segment

ALBANY, New York, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a new research report that provides a detailed information about the global sodium lauryl sulfate market. The research report tries to shed light on the key market segments, driving and restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the competitive landscape of the global market.

As per the research report, the global market for sodium lauryl sulfate is projected to showcase a healthy CAGR of 4% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Initially, the valuation of the global market was around US$9.00 Bn in 2018. With the given rate of growth, the valuation of the global market is expected to rise up to US$11.0 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market - Key Takeaways

In terms of application, the global sodium lauryl sulfate market is segmented into textile & leather, oilfield chemicals, personal care, detergents & cleaners, and others such as agricultural chemicals, polymer additives, and paints & coatings).

Among these, the global market has been traditionally dominated by the segment of detergents & cleaners. The segment accounted for nearly 50% of the overall market share in 2018.

Based on products, the global sodium lauryl sulfate market is segmented into SLS, SLES, and LAS.

In recent years, SLES or Sodium Lauryl Ethyl Sulfate has been gaining massive usability because of its improved solvency, thickening effect, anti-hard water ability, and superior biodegradability. Naturally, the applications of SLES are now gaining immense demand such as in bubble bath liquids, shampoos, hand-wash liquids and others.

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market - Key Driving Factors

There are several prominent factors that are contributing to the overall development of the global sodium lauryl sulfate market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth has been increasing demand for cost efficient surfactants.

In addition to this growth demand, there is also an additional requirement of surfactants being biodegradable and must have superior cleaning properties. Such demands are likely to present ample growth opportunities for the overall development of the global sodium lauryl sulfate market.

Another important factor that is helping to drive the growth of the global market is the gradual yet continuous shift towards concentrated tablet and liquid detergents.

Demand for surfactants for use in cleaning products is expected to be driven by high focus on sustainability and multi-functionality during the forecast period, wherein product innovation remains vital for market participants to remain competitive. For instance, gradual shift toward consumption of more concentrated products and all-in-one solutions has been a notable trend in the recent years

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market - Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions of the global sodium lauryl sulfate market. These regions are North America , Latin America , Middle East and Africa , Asia Pacific , and Europe .

, , and , , and . Of these, the global market is projected to be led by the regional segment of Asia Pacific .

. Some of the key factors driving the market growth has been the low cost of manufacturing as well as low labor expenses in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as India and China .

such as and . Moreover, favorable tax laws in these countries are also expected to drive the development of the regional segment in coming years.

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market - Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Key players operating in the market are Kao Corporation, Nouryon, Croda International Plc., Huntsman International LLC, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG and many others.

The report segments the global sodium lauryl sulfate market as follows:

Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market, by Product

SLS

SLS Dry



SLS Liquid

SLES

LAS

SLS

SLS Dry

SLS

Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market, by Application

Detergents & Cleaners

Personal Care

Oilfield Chemicals

Textile & Leather

Others (Paints & Coatings, Polymer Additives, and Agricultural Chemicals)

Global SLS, SLES and LAS Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Vietnam



Philippines



Singapore



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



Iran



Qatar



Rest of Middle East & Africa

