The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 2 June 2020. ISIN DK0061281490 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Sydinv Verden Lav Volatilitet Indeks KL ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 197039 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name SYIVLVIKL ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------