BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Granted Expanded Patent Coverage for its AOS Water Treatment Technology

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it has been awarded a new US patent covering its innovative water treatment technology the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), designed and manufactured by BioLargo's subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. The AOS works by generating highly reactive iodine compounds which destroy water contaminants inside the AOS, while emitting safe, clean water. Compared to many competing technologies, the AOS costs less to install and operate, eliminates certain water contaminants existing systems cannot, and requires less electricity to treat water to enable safe water discharge and/or reuse.

The new patent - US 10,654,731 B2 - grants broader coverage (meaning it has fewer specific limitations) of the AOS and its components than previous patents covering the AOS, thereby providing greater intellectual property protection to the company as it works to begin commercial trials for the AOS technology and develops strategic commercial partnerships.

BioLargo Water President Dr. Richard Smith commented, "This patent was issued at a critical time, as we are hard at work establishing the first commercial trials for the AOS technology, after which we hope to achieve initial sales. With broad, secure intellectual property protection, we can launch this powerful and innovative technology without significant concern about competitors copying our designs. This is a great day for BioLargo and BioLargo Water, and we are proud of our team members who made this possible."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About BioLargo Water

BioLargo Water, Inc. is an Alberta-based Canadian corporation headquartered at Agri-Food Discovery Place located on campus at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. BioLargo Water, Inc. developed and is commercializing the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), a patented and proprietary technology aimed at providing cost- and energy-efficient treatment of water and wastewater to enable practical and affordable safe discharge and reuse of diverse water sources. Learn more at www.biolargowater.com. BioLargo Water, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioLargo Water Investment Group, Inc. (BWIG), which a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (www.biolargo.com), an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". BioLargo features unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment.

