A Tailored Guide Designed in Partnership with Sleep Coach Martin Reed to Increase Sleep Awareness and Improve Sleep

Sleep Cycle, the top rated alarm clock and sleep tracker app, announces the release of Sleep Cycle Sleep Training, designed to improve users sleep in two weeks through education and personalized daily guides. The program was developed in partnership with Martin Reed, MEd, CHES, CCSH, a sleep coach from InsomniaCoach.com.

Inspired by a decade of sleep data collected through voluntarily and anonymously shared information from Sleep Cycle users worldwide, this training is based on real insights and experiences from users struggling to find a good night's sleep, and incorporates the expertise and knowledge from Reed, a professional sleep coach with experience in insomnia.

"The idea of sleep training based on aggregated sleep data and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy wasn't new to our team, but once established it needed time to mature and find its natural place within the product," said Andreas Roman, Head of Content at Sleep Cycle. "Even more important, it required a credible and established sleep coach partner to assure high quality user experience and results. After doing our research, it was evident that Reed was the perfect choice."

Available for free to all Sleep Cycle users, the 14-day Sleep Training will consist of daily email prompts, providing valuable insights on the ways sleep patterns can differ for each person along with daily suggestions to guide each user on the road to better sleep. Sample prompts include:

Sleep and Change a look at ways each user can begin making adaptations to start improving their sleep

a look at ways each user can begin making adaptations to start improving their sleep Regularity and Sleep shares insights on ways users can regulate their sleep in a way that is realistic to their lifestyle

shares insights on ways users can regulate their sleep in a way that is realistic to their lifestyle Sleeping Area provides expertise on the best ways to modify the sleeping area (beyond furniture arrangements) to aid with falling asleep

provides expertise on the best ways to modify the sleeping area (beyond furniture arrangements) to aid with falling asleep And more…

Sleep Cycle believes in empowering its users by providing information and insights on their sleep patterns. The ideal candidate for the sleep training is someone who is experiencing challenges falling, or staying asleep. However, users who are not currently experiencing sleep issues will still find the training valuable.

To activate Sleep Training, participants must download the app and activate the option within the app. Once activated, users will receive training materials via email. For more information, and real-time, interactive sleep data from around the world, visit sleepcycle.com.

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is the world's most popular intelligent alarm clock app that analyzes users' sleep, records findings and wakes them during their lightest sleep phase so they feel rested and refreshed. The app generates nightly sleep reports, tracks long-term sleep trends, and logs how daily activities impact sleep quality. With millions of users worldwide, Sleep Cycle has also become the world's richest repository of data on global sleep habits.

