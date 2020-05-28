Interview with Marvin Lau, Reach LEGACY, Make Outstanding Life

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / In an era when opportunities and challenges coexist, everyone needs to face a highly competitive society and complex and changeable challenges. Negative emotions, unclear self-awareness and inherent thinking patterns often make us fall into a vicious circle of failure, thus missing the chance of success. However, life is a creative process with infinite possibilities. Its key lies in how to break through the difficulties and limitations, empower yourself and create your own path of growth. This reporter specially interviewed --Marvin Lau, CEO of LEGACY, to discuss effective ways to broaden life and realize self-value, to help everyone face challenges in a changeable environment, to break through self-limitation, to fully stimulate their own potential, vitality and creativity, and to create valuable and outstanding wonderful life.

Marvin Lau has been engaged in the field of potential development for more than 20 years and has rich experience in growth training. In 1995, Marvin joined ARC International Ltd, a large-scale international training workshop center, as a course instructor and trained in the United States and Hong Kong. In 2000, Marvin and other seven mentor teams set up the LEGACY in Hong Kong, leading the top trainers and senior training teams in the industry to promote Chinese self-awareness, potential stimulation and dream realization as the lifelong vision of the enterprise.

As an all-round consulting center for experiential growth workshops, Marvin Lau said that "LEGACY is a people-oriented career based on love and develops a platform for sustained growth. It shoulders the mission of "arousing deep consciousness, improving life quality and creating a world full of happiness ". It focuses on transmitting dreams of dreamers, realizing outstanding life, helping people to understand their current state and broaden their thinking through experiential growth training. Broaden their thinking, clarify their directions of growth, and constantly renew themselves in terms of body, spirit, mind and social emotion, so as to enhance the value of their lives and realize the overall success."

Due to strong market demand, LEGACY has opened four training centers in Hong Kong, Taipei, Shenzhen and Beijing respectively. These include the Taipei Training Center established in 2001, Shenzhen Training Center established in 2003, and Beijing Training Center established in 2007. In recent years, with the rapid development of the Internet, LEGACY has expanded the curriculum to the Internet, trying to drive more Chinese to break through the shackles of self, find a correct orientation in life and realize the value of life.

"After many years of development, LEGACY's efficient training skills and outstanding training results have spread to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Shenzhen, Beijing and other places, successfully helping more than tens of thousands of participants to effectively improve their personal, self-awareness, team cooperation, organizational leadership and professional skills, and many of the industry's outstanding leaders are graduates of LEGACY. "Marvin Lau said.

Regarding the competitive advantage of LEGACY in the field of growth training, Marvin Lau said, "The reason why LEGACY has achieved remarkable training results and is deeply trusted and supported by everyone is mainly because LEGACY has abundant teachers. Each of them is an outstanding student who has benefited from the success of LEGACY and has made achievements in society. They believe that LEGACY promotes self-improvement, achieves others and benefits society, and are willing to use their own experience to promote the growth of students. "Secondly, the courses of LEGACY are all tailor-made experiential learning. They are based on the needs of different aspects such as occupation, interpersonal relationship, finance, health, family, life goals and life direction. LEGACY Workshops have set up core ladder workshops and multi-dimensional workshops respectively, which are dedicated to helping students to have a clearer understanding of themselves through direct physical, emotional and spiritual learning, to change the habitual way of learning, to enhance comprehensive competitiveness, to find the best state of life, and to truly realize a full and successful life.

In addition to pursuing the promotion of personal values, LEGACY also attaches great importance to the dedication of social values. In the process of healthy development, LEGACY continues to repay the society. Since its establishment in 2000, LEGACY has taken practical actions to practice the humanistic care of the enterprise and has actively devoted itself to social welfare. Every year, LEGACY contributes 5% of the profits to social welfare as charity donations, participating in charity activities in the fields of caring for the elderly, caring for children and helping the disadvantaged. At present, Marvin Lau is also cheering up the enterprises affected by the epidemic. He said, "I believe that we should always be optimistic about everything and we cannot solve our problems by being helpless. Since the epidemic already exists, keep calm and optimistic attitude to face it. "Fortunately, the epidemic prevention and control work has been effective. At present, the course of LEGACY in Taiwan has been progressing steadily. Students from Shenzhen and Beijing have already learned through online teaching. The Hong Kong Training Center is expected to resume work by the end of June. Previously, the LEGACY participants took an active part in the distribution of epidemic prevention materials as volunteers and made modest contributions in the field of social welfare.

"Although the outbreak of the epidemic has temporarily suspended the development plans of LEGACY, LEGACY will actively consolidate the business and enhance the team's strength, and continue to make contributions in the charity field based on the long-term development of the enterprise. "Marvin Lau said. After the epidemic has passed, LEGACY will certainly help more people to enhance their self-worth and achieve outstanding growth in life.

