Donnerstag, 28.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Frankfurt
28.05.20
08:00 Uhr
4,060 Euro
-0,340
-7,73 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0404,14015:18
PR Newswire
28.05.2020 | 15:22
37 Leser
Neonode CEO Urban Forssell to Speak at Redeye's Growth Day, June 2, 17:30 CET

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode is pleased to announce that our CEO, Urban Forssell, will be speaking at Redeye's Growth Day, a corporate event where selected Life Science and Technology companies will present their path to growth.

Dr. Forssell will talk about Neonode's focus going forward, outlining those application areas and B2B segments in which Neonode's technologies have a clear technical advantage and can establish a strong market position over time.

For the 4th year in a row, Redeye is hosting this event for institutional, professional and private investors. This year the event will be digital and broadcast live. There will be several presentations running in parallel, expert panels as well as exciting analyzes from Redeye's analysts.

Dr. Forssell will hold his presentation at 17.30 CET on June 2. The presentation will be broadcast live and can be followed at https://www.redeye.se/live/growth-day-2020

The presentation will also be available after the event at neonode.com/newsroom and on the Neonode

company page at Redeye; https://www.redeye.se/company/neonode-inc

For more information, please contact:
Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

Investor Relations
David BruntonE-mail:
david.brunton@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-ceo-urban-forssell-to-speak-at-redeye-s-growth-day--june-2--17-30-cet,c3122168

© 2020 PR Newswire
