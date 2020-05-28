Quantzigglobal data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions presents a new case study series that focuses on how coronavirus is impacting businesses across geographies. Food supply chains are disrupted all over the world and the US is facing the worst meat supply chain disruption due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, food supply chain management is gaining attention because consumers now are becoming more concerned about foodborne diseases and other health hazards. A unified food supply chain management and logistics approach facilitates traceability and planning to tackle supply chain disruptions.

The transformation of the COVID-19 outbreak into a pandemic has brought about significant shifts in business processes and market needs. The pandemic is provoking severe budgetary strains in many segments of the economy, due to which companies are forced to scale down operations to balance the financial impact of the crisis. In this case, the client wanted to create efficient and lucrative pathways to decisive, profit-driven actions.

How Quantzig's COVID-19 business support solutions can help consumer meat processing companies?

Our specially curated analytics solutions focus on ensuring business continuity to help businesses navigate the crisis

We also offer access to a library of best practices and analytics methodologies that can help businesses carry out operations smoothly by identifying the COVID-19 impact areas

Our services involve combinations of components like portal access, ad-hoc/steady projects, and consulting services

Food Supply Chain Management Engagement Overview:

The current global scenario in which businesses are struggling to stay afloat is truly unprecedented. The global supply chain has been disrupted, lockdowns have been enforced, and businesses have been pushed to adapt and thrive in the new reality. The client- one of the leading meat processors in the United States, was facing a decline in the sales and profit margins amid the Coronavirus crisis. They wanted to optimize their food supply chain structure enhance customer satisfaction by meeting the existing market demands. The client's approach to food supply chain management and logistics was unstructured and was having a deep impact on the overall supply chain process and business growth.

Quantzig's food supply chain management solutions helped the client to:

Optimize food supply chain operations

Enhance transportation and logistics processes

Manage inventory more efficiently

Enhance production cycle efficiency

Improve the agility of the food supply chain

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Our food supply chain management and inventory management solutions focus on reducing complexity, downtime, and cost through automation and analysis."

Quantzig's Food Supply Chain Management Value Proposition

Quantzig has previously provided excellent food supply chain management solutions with granular insights into the overall supply chain processes. With an experience of more than a decade, we have created a niche for ourselves in the field of supply chain analytics. We believe in delivering actionable insights and customized solutions that fit perfectly with your business requirements while ensuring value for money.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics capabilities include:

Demand and capacity planning Procurement cost optimization Working capital management Inventory optimization OTIF optimization

Based on our analysis, the impact of the ongoing crisis will have a prolonged effect on key business processes, and companies will have to deploy advanced analytics models that leverage machine learning algorithms to ingest large disaggregated data sets and identify data patterns.

We predict that 2020 will bring in a host of new challenges for the meat processing industry in the form of:

Supply chain complexities

Rise in competition

Stringent regulations

With over 15+ years of experience in offering supply chain analytics solutions, our analytics experts have developed a comprehensive solutions portfolio that can help you extract more value from your investments by leveraging analytics at strategic points in the value chain.

