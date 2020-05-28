ITM's subsidiary ITG Isotope Technologies Garching GmbH to be incorporated by name under the ITM family brand

ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a biotechnology and radiopharmaceutical group of companies, today announced the change of name of its subsidiary ITG Isotope Technologies Garching GmbH. With effect from May 28, 2020, the company responsible specifically for the production of medical isotopes within the ITM Group will operate under the name ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH. The background to the decision is to present a uniform external image of the ITM group of companies, which, alongside ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH, includes among others the highly specialized companies ITM Oncologics GmbH and ITM Solucin GmbH.

The change of name will have no other impact on business partners, customers and staff. The legal form of the company and the ownership structure will remain unchanged. The fields of activity of radioisotope production, the product portfolio and all contracts concluded up to the rebranding will remain unchanged under the new company name. The head office address, the commercial register number and all known contact partners will remain unchanged.

ITG Isotope Technologies Garching GmbH, or ITM Medical Isotopes GmbH, is a 100% subsidiary of ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG. Over the course of the company's 16-year history, from a start-up housed on the Technical University of Munich (TUM) site, ITM has established itself as a worldwide biotechnology and radiopharmaceutical group of companies in Targeted Radionuclide Therapy with a global distribution network. ITM develops, produces and distributes radiopharmaceuticals and medical radioisotopes for the diagnosis and therapy of cancer. The current product portfolio and focus of research includes targeted candidates for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, glioblastoma, osteosarcoma and bone metastases, as well as folate receptor positive tumors such as lung, ovarian or breast cancer.

"We are proud of everything that we have managed to achieve jointly as the ITM group of companies over the past 16 years. We now supply hospitals, and hence patients, worldwide with our radiopharmaceuticals and medical radioisotopes for targeted cancer therapy," says Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. "The pooling of our subsidiaries' expertise will now also be reflected nominally by the unification under the ITM family brand. This will strengthen our market position and will allow all business areas to benefit equally from our first-class reputation as an international biotechnology and radiopharmaceutical group of companies," adds Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM.

Contacts:

Nicola Scharrer

Head of Marketing Communications

Phone: +49 89 3298986-151

Email: Nicola.Scharrer@itm.ag