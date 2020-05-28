YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Signs Purchase Agreement to Acquire Gaming Analytics Company - Purple Mage Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSX-V:YDX) (OTC PINK: YDRMF) (FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arm's length share purchase agreement dated May 27th, 2020 (the "Agreement") with Purple Mage Advisors Ltd. ("PMA") and the shareholders of PMA (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which YDX has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares PMA from the Vendors (the "Transaction").

About the acquisition, Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation stated: "We continue to be very excited about our esports initiatives and are looking forward to having the PMA team on board. Data mining and analysis are key sectors to be explored that connect different aspects of what we do. As YDX explore bringing more companies to our group, we anticipate having their expertise in the future to gather, interpret and use data in our advantage and as a possible new revenue stream and support to other divisions, like Arkave Studios and Beat Gaming."

About Purple Mage Advisors

PMA is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development within the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting. PMA uses regression analysis methods to sort through large amounts of information to find statistically significant data points.

The Company is interested in the use of these data points to formulate reports that help organizations succeed in the gaming industry. PMA's experts in industry research can help find the best esports players and develop the appropriate training programs needed to construct a successful esports team.

"The PMA team is excited about this opportunity to join forces with YDX and its group of companies," says Arnoldas Dogelis, President of PMA. "We look forward to providing additional insights into YDX's internal operations and endeavors, while refining our applications and growing our collective businesses."

Transaction Terms

The terms of the Agreement include payment of consideration by YDX to the Vendors in the amount of $440,000, which amount is payable by the issuance of 4,000,000 shares in the capital of YDX on closing of the Transaction at a deemed price of $0.11 per share. Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions common to similar share purchase transactions, including YDX's completion of a satisfactory due diligence review of PMA and approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company anticipates that the Transaction will constitute an Expedited Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Japiassu further comments that: "Our believe that it's possible to accelerate the growth of the YDX Group by strategic acquisitions, such as Beat Gaming and Purple Mage Advisors. This way, we can bring new areas of expertise to the company, increase the potential for internal collaboration and diversify of our revenues streams. Esports is a rapidly growing industry and, as such, timely opportunities for investment might appear; we see data mining as one of these. A growing number of young players start to compete in different games and will need to measure and improve their gaming skills. As esports can leads to different career opportunities and university scholarships, analytics might play an important role. We anticipate that the potential of the acquisition of this young company, with incredible potential, could be an opportunity to expand our resources to further develop our position in the immersive experiences market."

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions under the following three divisions:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location-Based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free room tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl -Founded in 2011, BEAT Gaming is an experienced Canadian esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which have reached over 40 million views globally.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is an interactive entertainment event that celebrates the video game universe. Designed for gamers, families and fans of all ages, this Festival is a fusion of culture, entertainment and fun through Interactive Exhibits, Game Arenas, eSports Tournaments, high impact collective experiences, among other fun activities, all brought together in one large exhibition-style event.

