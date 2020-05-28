Brighter continues to scale up the commercialization effort for Actiste in the target regions of South-East Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and, as of May, the service is commercially available in Sweden. Registration is currently underway in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The registration process is also about to start in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. The company expects Actiste to be commercially available in multiple countries by the end of the year.

