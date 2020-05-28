

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors North America inc. recalled 141,200 cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) due to potential corrosion of the front cross member because of salt water exposure such as from road salt use in cold-weather, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The recall is expected to begin on July 14, 2020.



The company said the inside and outside surfaces of the front cross members used on certain vehicles, if exposed long term to snowmelt water and anti-freezing agents, may corrode due to insufficient performance of the rust protection.



The corrosion in the front cross member could lead to a detached front control arm that can result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.



The recall involves certain 2008-2010 Lancer built between January 15, 2007 and July 6, 2010, 2010 Lancer Sportback built between June 17, 2009 and June 8, 2010, 2008-2013 Outlander built between October 23, 2007 and March 28, 2013, and 2011-2016 Outlander Sport vehicles built between September 2, 2010 and May 10, 2016.



These recalled vehicles were originally sold in, or registered in, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.



Mitsubishi Motors said it will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front cross members. It added that repairs will be performed free of charge.



The company said it will either apply a sealing/anti-corrosion agent or the front cross member will be replaced with a new one that has a sealing/anti-corrosion agent applied to it.



