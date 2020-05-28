Food Sterilization Equipment Market Worth $1.14 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The rise in number of infectious and food borne diseases, & the increased responsiveness about the notion of food safety among the consumers and food handlers is boosting the growth of Food Sterilization Equipment Market

JERSEY City, New Jersey, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Food Sterilization Equipment Market by Process (Batch sterilization, Continuous sterilization), by Technology (Heat, Radiation, Steam, Chemical, Filtration), by Application (Herbs, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Spices, Seasonings & Herbs, Meat, Poultry & Seafood)". According to the report, the Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market was valued USD 698.6 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,144.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market Overview

The rise in number of infectious and food borne diseases is the foremost factor driving the market growth. The World Health Organization states that every year, the food not made in a proper and hygienic manner results in 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420,000 deaths. 30% of children aged 5 years or below, have a tendency to die at an early age due to food poisoning and foodborne infections. The increased responsiveness about the notion of food safety among the consumers and food handlers is boosting the market growth. On account of the COVID-19 epidemic current situation, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), issued complete safety guidelines for employees and food handlers working in food industries to avoid the spread of COVID -19.

The vital steps to confirm protection from COVID -19 are preserving high levels of personal hygiene and sanitation, to practice the norm of social distancing and cleaning and sanitizing the work place in an effective manner. The imminent technological innovations and the rise in command for the implementation of non-thermal technologies used in food preservation is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. Non thermal technologies such as U.V. light, Pulsed Electric Fields, Ultrasound and high hydrostatic pressure (HPP) guarantees the sensory quality and nutrient values of food in short dispensation time and less temperature conditions and still used to improve food safety and extend the shelf-life of food products.

The method of proper packaging and shelf-life employed to keep the processed food safe are the lucrative opportunities which will bring a change in the economy of market. Shelf life is crucial because the preservation, nutrient quality and economic viability is measured for food safety.

However, the restraints incurred such as the request for fresh, safe organic food, concerns and issues regarding the nutrient value index and adulterated substances used in processed foods, maintenance and handling of complex sterilization equipment will hinder the market growth. The challenges faced are the stern regulatory norms issued by the government. The major players in the market are JBT Corporation (US), Buhler (Switzerland), Cosmed Group (US), Ventilex (Netherlands), Surdry (Spain), Steriflow (France), Allpax (US), Hisaka (Japan), Systec (Germany), De Lama (Italy), Raphanel (Spain), Sun Sterifaab (India), and International Sonomecanics (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of Process, Technology, Application and Geography:

Food Sterilization Equipment Market by Process

Batch sterilization



Continuous sterilization

Food Sterilization Equipment Market by Technology

Heat



Radiation



Steam



Chemical



Filtration

Food Sterilization Equipment Market by Application

Herbs



Dairy Products



Fruits & Vegetables



Spices



Seasonings and Herbs



Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Food Sterilization Equipment Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

